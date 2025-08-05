Aren't We Amphibians announce debut LP, share “Dunce Hat” video

by Em Moore
San Diego-based emo band Arent We Amphibians have announced that they will be releasing their debut album Parade! Parade! which will be out on September 26. The band has also released a video for their new song “Dunce Hat” which was directed by Christian Aceves. Aren’t We Amphibians released their EP Emergency, Exit in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Parade! Parade! Tracklist
Rock, Etc.
Dunce Hat
532
Forgiving Jeff
Family on 6
The Hallway
This is Teamwork!
More of That, Forever!
Bookworm
Parade