Beton Arme announce North American tour

Beton Arme
by Tours

Montreal-based oi band Beton Arme have announced North American tour dates for this fall and winter. Dark Thoughts will be joining them on all dates. The trek begins on November 6 in Montreal, Quebec and wraps up on December 12 in Toronto, Ontario. Beton Arme released their album Renaissance earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 06Foufounes ElectriquesMontreal, QC (no Dark Thoughts)
Nov 07American Legion Post 76Boston, MA (no Dark Thoughts)
Nov 08TV EyeNew York City, NY
Nov 09FU ChurchPhiladelphia, PA
Nov 10SidequestPittsburgh, PA
Nov 11Happy DogCleveland, OH
Nov 13Holy FrijolesBaltimore, MD
Nov 14The WarehouseRichmond, VA
Nov 15DRKMTRNashville, TN
Nov 16The EarlAtlanta, GA
Nov 18The FirehouseBirmingham, AL
Nov 19No DiceNew Orleans, LA
Nov 20Rubber GlovesDenton, TX
Nov 21Papter TigerSan Antonio, TX
Nov 22The EndHouston, TX
Nov 2329th Street BallroomAustin, TX
Nov 25Rosetta RoomMesa, AZ
Nov 26Soda BarSan Diego, CA
Nov 281st Street BilliardsLos Angeles, CA
Nov 29CharactersPomona, CA
Nov 30KilowattSan Francisco, CA
Dec 02BlackwaterPortland, OR
Nov 03Black LodgeSeattle, WA
Nov 04Shrine BasementBoise, ID
Nov 05Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Nov 06D3 Art SpaceDenver, CO
Nov 07Reverb LoungeOmaha, NE
Nov 09The SinkholeSt. Louis, MO
Nov 10Empty BottleChicago, IL
Nov 11Small’sDetroit, MI
Nov 12The GarrisonToronto, ON