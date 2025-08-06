Montreal-based oi band Beton Arme have announced North American tour dates for this fall and winter. Dark Thoughts will be joining them on all dates. The trek begins on November 6 in Montreal, Quebec and wraps up on December 12 in Toronto, Ontario. Beton Arme released their album Renaissance earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 06
|Foufounes Electriques
|Montreal, QC (no Dark Thoughts)
|Nov 07
|American Legion Post 76
|Boston, MA (no Dark Thoughts)
|Nov 08
|TV Eye
|New York City, NY
|Nov 09
|FU Church
|Philadelphia, PA
|Nov 10
|Sidequest
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Nov 11
|Happy Dog
|Cleveland, OH
|Nov 13
|Holy Frijoles
|Baltimore, MD
|Nov 14
|The Warehouse
|Richmond, VA
|Nov 15
|DRKMTR
|Nashville, TN
|Nov 16
|The Earl
|Atlanta, GA
|Nov 18
|The Firehouse
|Birmingham, AL
|Nov 19
|No Dice
|New Orleans, LA
|Nov 20
|Rubber Gloves
|Denton, TX
|Nov 21
|Papter Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Nov 22
|The End
|Houston, TX
|Nov 23
|29th Street Ballroom
|Austin, TX
|Nov 25
|Rosetta Room
|Mesa, AZ
|Nov 26
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|Nov 28
|1st Street Billiards
|Los Angeles, CA
|Nov 29
|Characters
|Pomona, CA
|Nov 30
|Kilowatt
|San Francisco, CA
|Dec 02
|Blackwater
|Portland, OR
|Nov 03
|Black Lodge
|Seattle, WA
|Nov 04
|Shrine Basement
|Boise, ID
|Nov 05
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Nov 06
|D3 Art Space
|Denver, CO
|Nov 07
|Reverb Lounge
|Omaha, NE
|Nov 09
|The Sinkhole
|St. Louis, MO
|Nov 10
|Empty Bottle
|Chicago, IL
|Nov 11
|Small’s
|Detroit, MI
|Nov 12
|The Garrison
|Toronto, ON