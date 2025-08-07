Listen to the new song by Soraia!

Today, we are super stoked to bring you the premiere of the new track by Philly garage rockers Soraia! The song is called “Body in the Backyard” and is off their upcoming EP Confessions From the Vena Cava. Speaking about the track, lead vocalist ZouZou Mansour told Punknews,



"This song was our last writing session before heading to Sweden to begin recording. Travis [Smith, bassist and backing vocalist] said,"I have an idea for a song, but I don't know if you'll go for it". I loved it immediately. It's a real and powerful statement. The song narrates the point-of-view where there’s apathy to the suffering happening in the world --or even happening down the street-- until something's happening in their own backyard.

I loved the dark humor in the title line. It's a harsh commentary on that human characteristic we all have - but also a truthful one. It's also a bit of a bite at people who think we should care only about things that are close to home, or whatever. Who is anyone to tell me what I should care about? It pisses me off. Also, the melody line ‘I’m digging’ in the mid-section came later and from Travis. It’s probably my favorite part of it all and has the most meaning to me."