Check out the rad new ska track by Joker's Republic

We're talkin' Joker's Republic and that means we are talkin' SKA baby!

Today, we are debuting the New Jersey band's new video, "Break the Cycle"! The band describes themselves as a ska punk power trio and that seems about. They sprint forward with high tension ska striking all while keeping some Elvis Costello melody on the top. Despite the bouncy beat, the tune is about being trapped int he nine to five and not being able to break the chains of modern shackles.

Singer Austen Gray adds, "“We're not really a "traditional ska" kind of band, but we do like the music. 'Break The Cycle; tries to pay homage to the more 2 Tone sound while staying true to ourselves.”

You can check out the tune below!