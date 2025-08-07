Episode #699.993 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Sam and Em talk about End It’s new Celebrity Deathmatch-referencing video, Hot Water Music and Bane’s upcoming tour, My Chemical Romance playing an unreleased song live, and the new track by Her Head’s On Fire. They also talk about PUP’s NPR Tiny Desk concert, the future of arts funding in the US, festival survival tips, and Sam seeing Yeah Yeah Yeahs live. Listen to the episode below!
