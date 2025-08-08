Topshelf Records announces donation initiative for aid in Gaza

Independent record label Topshelf Records has launched a donation-matching campaign to raise funds for Gaza. The funds will go to the Sameer Project, an aid initiative that focuses on the distribution of food, water, and tents in South Gaza. The label will match donations up to a total of $1,000 each month until the end of the year. They announced this on Instagram in a post that reads ,



”Israel’s genocide in Gaza has reached its next tipping point, with final stage famine now on the rise (a reality confirmed by the UN-backed IPC who recently issued a warning calling it the “worst-case scenario of famine”). This famine is man-made, made possible by support from the US government, among many other nations who remain unwilling to halt their funding and denial of Israel’s war crimes.

To combat the devastation caused and yet to come, we are raising funds for The Sameer Project, a donations based aid initiative run by Palestinians in the diaspora. Currently, The Sameer Project is focused on the distribution of food, water, and tents in South Gaza. Their work is of the utmost urgency as the Israeli blockade continues. Learn more about @thesameerproject.

𝗧𝗼𝗽𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗳 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘂𝗽 𝘁𝗼 𝗮 𝘁𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 $𝟭,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱.

Although we are a small entity with modest funds, we still believe that every voice matters in this fight. It is our collective humanity and responsibility towards one another that binds us, especially as musicians and artists. 𝘍𝘰𝘳 𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘸𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘧 𝘸𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘵 𝘴𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘯 𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘦? What we are willing to overlook now will redefine the state of our world globally and at home, as the imperial war machine is at the base of all problems we bear witness to, including climate, poverty, failing infrastructure, falling standards of education… you name it.

𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙇𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 == 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣.

We call on all our music peers (other labels and musicians alike) to join us in solidarity with the Palestinian people, and to take up the fight for their freedom wherever possible. We ask that in addition to joining us in our donation efforts, that you will do your best to educate yourself and to join efforts in your immediate community. Call your reps, donate funds, find actions near you, and look to the people around you doing necessary community-building work.”