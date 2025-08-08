Check out the new video by Impact Driver!

Today, we are thrilled to debut the new video by Philadelphia hardcore oi crew Impact Driver. "Man of Action" makes some, uh, bold statements… which you can see in the video. That being said, we are in turbulent times and said times require more action, as opposed to talk talk talk talk. The track is a hard rocking, oi number with some hardcore riffs smashing in the background. The tune is catchy, but nasty, too. Right now, the tune is a stand-alone single, but it will be on their upcoming album.

Speaking to Punknews, the band's Ryan Gorham said, "“Man of Action” is the first single off our new LP “Don’t Be Long Here” coming this fall on Dismantled Records. This song is an homage to the people in this world who walk the walk instead of just talking the talk. Whether that means organizing your workplace and fighting fascism in the streets, or simply learning a new skill, taking up a new hobby, and working to break bad habits in your personal life; being a doer instead of a talker is fundamental to the belief structure that we try to promote in our lyrics and in our communities. Stay tuned for the first few songs off the new record hitting streaming sites in the next few days."

You can check out the video below.