Chumbawamba's Danbert & Universal Girlfriend(Marissa Paternoster+Augusta of Gladie)play Philly Oct18

You can get tickets here!

We just had Summer Soiree and we are already announcing our next bash! And this one is a real jammer!

On October 18, Danbert Nobacon of Chumbawamba will play Philly! He's got a brand new album and will be playing some new tunes and of course, some Chumba classics! Plus, Danbert will be debuting a limited edition 7-inch single (or EP, we are not quite sure, yet) at the show!!!

But also, there is another treat! The band new band Universal Girlfriend will be playing the gig, too! Who is Universal Girlfriend? Why, it's Marissa of Screaming Females, Augusta of Gladie and Cayetana, Ashley of Pink Wash, and Nasrene of Taxpayers! Wowee!

PLUS! Philly's witchy punkers At Night will be playing!

Plus, the most excellent garage punkers Civil Rats are platying… and the have an excellent new album!

That's October 18 at Dumpster Out Back. You can ask a punk for the location or message @johngofpunknews on instagram. This event is all ages.

And you can Check out the facebook event right here!