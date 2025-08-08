Episode #699.994 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John regales Em with tales from Summer Soiree 8 which took place on July 31 at Pilamoca in Philly and featured Henry Thugsworth and the Severinator, Pink Soap, Lips of Kohl, No Idea Records, Schoolly D, and Dwarves. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryMaura Weaver to release new album
Here's our re-cap of Summer Soiree 8!
Summer Soiree 8 with the Dwarves and Schoolly-D is SOLD OUT!
There are 35 tickets left to Summer Soiree 8 in Philly on July 31 with the Dwarves!
Summer Soiree 8 with Dwarves and Schoolly-D in Philly is now 75% sold out!!!
Dwarves to release new EP
GWAR, Helmet, Dwarves, Blood Vulture to tour for GWAR's 40th anniversary
Summer Soiree 8 with Dwarves and Schoolly-D in Philly is now 66% sold out!!!
Bad Religion, Descendents, Interrupters, Dwarves, to play Punk In The Park San Pedro
Summer Soiree 8 with Dwarves and Schoolly-D in Philly is now 50% sold out!!!
Punk In The Park announce New England date and location