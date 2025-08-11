Ousted to release new EP, share "Self hate for people who love self hate”

by Em Moore
Baltimore-based hardcore band Ousted have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called How Do You Cope? and will be out on September 19 via Ashtray Monument Records. The band has also released a new song called “Self hate for people who love self hate”. Ousted released their demo tape in 2024. Check out the song and tracklist below.
How Do You Cope? Tracklist
1. Sunkissed ft. Justin Smith
2. Reflections
3. Self hate for people who love self hate
4. Good Grief (Hair of the Dog)
5. Navigator
6. Heavy Breather
7. H.D.Y.C.