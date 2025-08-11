No Joy releases video for “Jelly Meadow Bright” (ft. Fire-Toolz)

by Em Moore
No Joy has released a video for their song “Jelly Meadow Bright” that features guest vocals from Fire-Toolz. The video was directed by Jeremy Dabrowski. The song is off their album Bugland which was released last week via Hand Drawn Dracula and Sonic Cathedral. No Joy will be touring North America, the UK, and Europe this fall. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 03
|Washington DC
|Comet Ping Pong
|Sep 04
|New York NY
|Trans Pecos
|Sep 05
|Philadelphia PA
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Sep 06
|Elizabethtown NY
|Otis Mountain Getdown Festival
|Sep 13
|Calgary AB
|Dandy Fest
|Sep 26
|Montreal QC
|POPMontreal
|Oct 01
|Ottawa ON
|27 Club
|Oct 02
|Toronto ON
|Project Nowhere Festival
|Oct 15
|Manchester UK
|YES Basement
|Oct 17
|London UK
|Moth Club
|Oct 18
|Chelmsford UK
|Hot Box
|Oct 19
|Coventry UK
|Just Dropped In
|Oct 20
|Glasgow UK
|Glad Cafe
|Oct 21
|Leeds UK
|Headrow House
|Oct 23 & 24
|Rotterdam NL
|Left of the Dial Festival
|Oct 25
|Paris FR
|Supersonic
|Oct 28
|Berlin DE
|8mm
|Nov 07
|Seattle WA
|Freakout Festival
|Nov 08
|Vancouver BC
|Astoria (w/Diles Que No Me Maten)
|Nov 09
|Portland OR
|Lollipop Shoppe (w/Shaki Tavi)
|Nov 11
|Oakland CA
|Thee Stork Club (w/Shaki Tavi)
|Nov 13
|Los Angeles CA
|Zebulon (w/Shaki Tavi)