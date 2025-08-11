No Joy releases video for “Jelly Meadow Bright” (ft. Fire-Toolz)

No Joy
by

No Joy has released a video for their song “Jelly Meadow Bright” that features guest vocals from Fire-Toolz. The video was directed by Jeremy Dabrowski. The song is off their album Bugland which was released last week via Hand Drawn Dracula and Sonic Cathedral. No Joy will be touring North America, the UK, and Europe this fall. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 03Washington DCComet Ping Pong
Sep 04New York NYTrans Pecos
Sep 05Philadelphia PAKung Fu Necktie
Sep 06Elizabethtown NYOtis Mountain Getdown Festival
Sep 13Calgary ABDandy Fest
Sep 26Montreal QCPOPMontreal
Oct 01Ottawa ON27 Club
Oct 02Toronto ONProject Nowhere Festival
Oct 15Manchester UKYES Basement
Oct 17London UKMoth Club
Oct 18Chelmsford UKHot Box
Oct 19Coventry UKJust Dropped In
Oct 20Glasgow UKGlad Cafe
Oct 21Leeds UKHeadrow House
Oct 23 & 24Rotterdam NLLeft of the Dial Festival
Oct 25Paris FRSupersonic
Oct 28Berlin DE8mm
Nov 07Seattle WAFreakout Festival
Nov 08Vancouver BCAstoria (w/Diles Que No Me Maten)
Nov 09Portland ORLollipop Shoppe (w/Shaki Tavi)
Nov 11Oakland CAThee Stork Club (w/Shaki Tavi)
Nov 13Los Angeles CAZebulon (w/Shaki Tavi)