Today we have the premiere for Los Angeles based indie rock band Eastern Bleed. The band will be releasing their new record titled Lake Huron, the album comes out tomorrow via Ashtray Monument and is available for preorder though the label's website.

The band features members of The Jealous Sound, Racquet Club , O Zorn!, and The Kite-Eating Tree.

See below to check out the release and a quote from guitarist Joe Rivera on their latest release.