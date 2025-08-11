Today we have the premiere for Los Angeles based indie rock band Eastern Bleed. The band will be releasing their new record titled Lake Huron, the album comes out tomorrow via Ashtray Monument and is available for preorder though the label's website.
The band features members of The Jealous Sound, Racquet Club , O Zorn!, and The Kite-Eating Tree.
See below to check out the release and a quote from guitarist Joe Rivera on their latest release.
"Bob and I got together after the COVID lockdowns and started sharing demos of song ideas we had stored away. Those quickly evolved into full-fledged songs, and we began to realize we might be onto something. We headed into the studio with Paul Miner at Buzzbomb Studios and started laying down the music tracks. At the time, we didn’t have a singer or bassist, so we weren’t quite sure where things would go.
After a few unsuccessful attempts to find a singer, we turned to our friend Bill. He really connected with the music and was happy to step in. We also brought in Trent to play bass, and once he joined, the songs truly came to life. That’s when we knew we had something special. This project was three years in the making—definitely a labor of love.” - Joe Rivera