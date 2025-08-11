Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Penske File have announced European tour dates for this fall. The shows will begin on November 12 in Hannover, Germany and will wrap up on November 23 in Salavaux, Switzerland. The Penske File released their EP Acid Rain in 2024 and released their album Half Glow in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 12
|Stumpf
|Hannover, DE
|Nov 13
|Molotow
|Hamburg, DE (w/MARCH)
|Nov 14
|JuKuz Hagenbusch
|Marl, DE
|Nov 15
|Inside Rodeo
|Coburg, DE
|Nov 18
|Immerhin
|Wurzburg, DE
|Nov 19
|TBA
|Munster, DE
|Nov 20
|Goldgrube
|Kassel, DE
|Nov 21
|Studio 30
|Saarbrucken, DE (w/MARCH)
|Nov 22
|Hafenkneipe
|Zurich, CH (w/Desert Lily)
|Nov 23
|Le Trou
|Salavaux, CH