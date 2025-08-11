The Penske File announce European shows

The Penske File
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Penske File have announced European tour dates for this fall. The shows will begin on November 12 in Hannover, Germany and will wrap up on November 23 in Salavaux, Switzerland. The Penske File released their EP Acid Rain in 2024 and released their album Half Glow in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 12StumpfHannover, DE
Nov 13MolotowHamburg, DE (w/MARCH)
Nov 14JuKuz HagenbuschMarl, DE
Nov 15Inside RodeoCoburg, DE
Nov 18ImmerhinWurzburg, DE
Nov 19TBAMunster, DE
Nov 20GoldgrubeKassel, DE
Nov 21Studio 30Saarbrucken, DE (w/MARCH)
Nov 22HafenkneipeZurich, CH (w/Desert Lily)
Nov 23Le TrouSalavaux, CH