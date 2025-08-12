BONDBREAKR and Plastic Presidents to release split, BONDBREAKR releases “Manufacture Consent”

Austin, Texas-based hardcore punk band BONDBREAKR and Omaha, Nebraska-based ska punk band Plastic Presidents have announced that they will be releasing a split EP together. It will be out later this year via Ska Punk International and Spaceflight Records. BONDBREAKR has released their first single from the split, which is called “Manufacture Consent”. BONDBREAKR released their album EXILE in 2023. Plastic Presidents released their album Good Times Can’t Last in 2023. Both bands will be playing SPI Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota later this month and BONDBREAKR will be playing Purple City Music Festival in Edmonton, Alberta in September. Check out the song below.