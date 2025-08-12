Wax Jaw to release debut LP, share “Lace Up” video

Philly-based punk rockers Wax Jaw have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called It Takes Guts! and will be out on October 10 via Born Losers Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Lace Up” which was created by Daniel Rosendale. Wax Jaw released their EP Between the Teeth in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.