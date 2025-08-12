Whipping Boy to re-release 'Muru Muru' as 'Dysillusion'

Long defunct early hardcore punkers Whipping Boy, which included Eugene Robinson of Oxbow and Bunuel on vocals, will re-release their second album Muru Muru. However, the new version is somewhat altered form the orignal. The orignal record had a somewhat experimental mix as done by Klaus of Dead Kennedys.

The new version is called Dyssilusion and it is significantly remixed by Joe Chiccarelli, who "ainstakingly tweaked each track, removing unwanted noise and emphasizing the bizarre, experimental textures the band had originally intended." The new verison is out August 25 via Blackhouse records. You can see some more info below.