Heartrunner break down every track on their debut EP 'Just A Phase'!

Today marks the release of the debut EP by Toronto-based alt-rockers Heartrunner ! The EP is called Just a Phase and features four tracks full of the band’s nostalgic yet fresh blend of pop, grunge, emo, and punk rock, complete with a hint of country on “Blazing Gun”. The band tackles toxic relationships, existential crises, and social anxiety with heartfelt lyrics that will have you singing along in no time. We caught up with the band to hear the story behind each of the tracks on Just a Phase . Listen to the EP and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

Just a Phase Track-by-Track Breakdown

Lose It

“Lose It” is an in-your-face breakup anthem about realizing you’re in a toxic relationship and all the messy, chaotic, but overall amazing things that come from getting yourself out of it. We went for a thrashy, wall-of-sound production on this track with tons of layered guitars that keep the momentum building until the cathartic last chorus, where you get to see the freedom of being on the other side. We were lucky enough to work with our talented friend Harrison King at Happi Studio Productions to get a killer music video for the track.

Meditations

“Meditations” showcases our more intimate, introspective side as a band. Lush vocal layers and soaring pedal steel performed by our good friend Clayton White take you on a journey through what’s essentially a slow burning existential crisis. This song is a testament to feeling like a spectator in your own life, and living too much in your head or in the past. It’s about simultaneously giving up on a higher power while still believing that the universe has a way of working things out. The ending chants “Keep it together man / Nothing matters it’s all part of the plan”. We have a lyric visualizer for this track up on our YouTube as well - this song pairs really well with watching nature unfold at its untroubled pace.

Blazing Gun

“Blazing Gun” is a dreamy, country-tinged ballad which follows a relationship that exists only in one person’s head. Even though the fantasy has a happy ending, with the pair making “a great escape”, the narrative is still filled with all sorts of doubts, guilt, and longing that can build up when you’re trying to decide whether or not to confess your feelings to someone - especially if it’s someone you maybe shouldn’t be crushing on in the first place. We’ve always described this song as “easy, breezy”, which makes it a good track to balance out the raw grunge the rest of the EP possesses.

World Is Over

“World Is Over” is definitely our heavy hitter. With its punchy rhythms, guitar ear candy, and super satisfying bridge build, we wanted this to be the track that ends the EP with a bang. It’s a candid look into the mind of someone with social anxiety who feels behind in life, which was a big personal theme during the pandemic when the song was written. It also has the lens of existential dread that comes from growing up in a generation that feels pretty doomed about the state of the environment, the economy, and our general prospects to thrive in a world that seems to be going downhill. The chorus tagline is “I’m killing time ‘til the world is over”, which could be considered bleak, but we’d rather see it as defiant, acknowledging that feeling of anger and helplessness but not letting it prevent us from taking action to improve the state of the world around us.