Black Eyes to release new album, share “Pestilence”

Washington, DC-based punks Black Eyes have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in 21 years. The album is called Hostile Design and will be out on October 10 via Dischord Records. The album features six new songs and was produced by Ian MacKaye. The band has also released their lead single “Pestilence”. Black Eyes’ most recent album was Cough which was released in 2004. Check out the song and tracklist below.