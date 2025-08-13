84 Tigers to release new album, share “The Crush of It All” video

84 Tigers
by

84 Tigers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Nothing Ends and will be out on October 17 via Spartan Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “The Crush of It All”. 84 Tigers released Time in the Lighthouse in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Nothing Ends Tracklist

The Crush of It All

Two Rivers (ft. Rocky Votolato)

Through Centuries

Fathom

Only Light

Regeneration Days (ft. Aaron Stauffer)

Navigator

The Becoming

In Infinite

Everything You Love