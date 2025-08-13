84 Tigers to release new album, share “The Crush of It All” video

by Em Moore
84 Tigers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Nothing Ends and will be out on October 17 via Spartan Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “The Crush of It All”. 84 Tigers released Time in the Lighthouse in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Nothing Ends Tracklist
The Crush of It All
Two Rivers (ft. Rocky Votolato)
Through Centuries
Fathom
Only Light
Regeneration Days (ft. Aaron Stauffer)
Navigator
The Becoming
In Infinite
Everything You Love