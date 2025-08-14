Pollyanna to release new album, share “Die Slow” video

Pollyanna
by

New Jersey-based Pollyanna have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Weirdo and will be out on October 24. The band has also released a video for their new song “Die Slow” which was directed and edited by Connor Meany. Pollyanna released their album Slime in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Weirdo Tracklist

Superpower

Boygirl (ft. Noahfinnce)

Gravedigger

Narrow Lens

Deborah Downer

Die Slow

Good Enough

Nonstop Disco

Purgatory

Weirdo

Narcissist

Push and Pull

Petty

I Feel