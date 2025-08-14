Pollyanna to release new album, share “Die Slow” video

by Em Moore
New Jersey-based Pollyanna have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Weirdo and will be out on October 24. The band has also released a video for their new song “Die Slow” which was directed and edited by Connor Meany. Pollyanna released their album Slime in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Weirdo Tracklist
Superpower
Boygirl (ft. Noahfinnce)
Gravedigger
Narrow Lens
Deborah Downer
Die Slow
Good Enough
Nonstop Disco
Purgatory
Weirdo
Narcissist
Push and Pull
Petty
I Feel