Wolf-Face and Celebration Summer to release split live record

Celebration Summer and Wolf-Face have announced that they will be releasing a split live record. It is called Live at The FEST and will be out on October 24 via DCxPC. Both halves were recorded during the band’s respective FEST sets in Gainesville, Florida. Celebration Summer’s half of the album was recorded live during their set at Loosey’s Downtown in on October 27, 2023 and Wolf-Face’s half was recorded live during their set at Heartwood Soundstage on October 25, 2024. Each band has released one song from their side of the split. Wolf-Face has released the live version of “With or Without Boof” (which is off their 2020 album Still Golden) and Celebration Summer has released the live version of “Fraud” (which is off their 2022 album Patience In Presence). Check out the songs and tracklist below.