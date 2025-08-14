Listen to the new track by For Closure!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by Los Angeles-based melodic punk band For Closure! The song is called “Take Two” and is off their upcoming EP of the same name. Speaking about the track, vocalist Gizz Lazlo said,



”Have you ever felt like your life is a movie? An A-list rom-com that you and your significant other are starring in? ‘Take Two’ is a story about two people who find each other, but as in the movies, one takes this bond as sacred and meaningful, while the other is just in it for what they can get. Always looking for something better. Once that trust is broken you shouldn't go back or let them back in. Life and love shouldn't be like a movie because in the end, there's no ‘Take Two.’”

“Take Two” (the song) will hit streaming services tomorrow and you can pre-save it right here. Take Two (the EP) will be out on September 12 via Mindpower Records. Listen to the track below!