Dee Lav releases new single

Ukraine's Dee Lav has released a new single. It's called "Razor" and it's a standalone track. As per Dee Lav, "I wrote a song/confession in 20 minutes, the lyrics of which I put down on paper along with the first strokes of the strings. This single combines persistent guitar rhythms with catchy vocals. The song also features Ukrainian and Italian. It was recorded in a Kyiv studio/basement, under the explosions of Russian missiles. This song also marked my debut as a rhythm guitarist, which I am very proud of. …Be true to yourself, do not try to be convenient for everyone, do not let people control your mind, filter information, and listen only to yourself and your heart. You are the best you have!" You can hear the tune below.