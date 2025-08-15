Gully Boys to release debut LP, share video for “Mother”

Gully Boys have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is self-titled and will be out on October 3 via Smartpunk Records. The album features 10 new tracks, including their previously released singles “Love Me 2” and “Bad Day”. The band has also released a video for their new song “Mother” which was directed by Mack Hastings. Gully Boys released their EP Favorite Son in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.