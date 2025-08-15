Gully Boys to release debut LP, share video for “Mother”

by Em Moore
Gully Boys have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is self-titled and will be out on October 3 via Smartpunk Records. The album features 10 new tracks, including their previously released singles “Love Me 2” and “Bad Day”. The band has also released a video for their new song “Mother” which was directed by Mack Hastings. Gully Boys released their EP Favorite Son in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Gully Boys Tracklist
Break
Me and You
TTML
Mother
Love Me 2
Murderapolis
Spit
Big Boobs
Bad Day
Give Me A Second