Gully Boys to release debut LP, share video for “Mother”

Gully Boys
by

Gully Boys have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is self-titled and will be out on October 3 via Smartpunk Records. The album features 10 new tracks, including their previously released singles “Love Me 2” and “Bad Day”. The band has also released a video for their new song “Mother” which was directed by Mack Hastings. Gully Boys released their EP Favorite Son in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Gully Boys Tracklist

Break

Me and You

TTML

Mother

Love Me 2

Murderapolis

Spit

Big Boobs

Bad Day

Give Me A Second