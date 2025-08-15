Dead Ex Girlfriends to release debut album

by Em Moore
Treaty Six Territory (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan)-based grunge-infused punk rockers Dead Ex Girlfriends have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called take me to the after party and will be out on September 12. The album features seven new tracks, including their previously released singles “sober up.” And “not the one.” Check out the tracklist below.
take me to the after party Tracklist
the party.
bummer.
not the one.
sober up.
what’s it gonna be?
let me leave.
the after party.