Quebec-based POP Montreal has added more bands to this year’s festival. Casper Skulls, Slash Need, Pool Kids, PONY, Miesha and the Spanks, Holy Fuck, Ribbon Skirt, fanclubwallet, Truth Club, Ducks Ltd, and Shunk are among the bands announced. They join the previously announced lineup which includes TEKE::TEKE, No Joy, Lankum, U.S. Girls, Fat Dog, PISS, and Les Shirley.POP Montreal will take place in Montreal on September 24-28. Check out the poster in full below.
