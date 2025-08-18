Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate) have announced US tour dates for this fall. Knapsack and Emperor X will be joining them on select dates. The trek begins on September 27 in Ferndale, Michigan and wraps up on October 12 in Las Vegas with their performance at the Best Friends Forever festival. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|09/27
|Ferndale, MI
|Orchid Theater
|09/28
|Cleveland, OH
|Grog Shop
|w/Emperor X
|09/29
|Milwaukee, WI
|X-Ray Arcade
|w/Emperor X
|09/30
|St. Louis, MO
|The Sinkhole
|w/Emperor X
|10/02
|Denver, CO
|Lost Lake
|w/Emperor X
|10/04
|Tucson, AZ
|Groundworks
|w/Emperor X
|10/05
|San Diego, CA
|Soda Bar
|w/Knapsack
|10/07
|Berkeley, CA
|924 Gilman
|w/Emperor X
|10/08
|San Jose, CA
|Open SJ
|w/Emperor X
|10/09
|Los Angeles, CA
|Moroccan Lounge
|w/Emperor X
|10/12
|Las Vegas, NV
|Best Friends Forever