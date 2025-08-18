Empire! Empire! (I Was a Lonely Estate) announce US tour

Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate) have announced US tour dates for this fall. Knapsack and Emperor X will be joining them on select dates. The trek begins on September 27 in Ferndale, Michigan and wraps up on October 12 in Las Vegas with their performance at the Best Friends Forever festival. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
09/27Ferndale, MIOrchid Theater
 09/28Cleveland, OHGrog Shopw/Emperor X
09/29Milwaukee, WIX-Ray Arcadew/Emperor X
09/30St. Louis, MOThe Sinkholew/Emperor X
10/02Denver, COLost Lakew/Emperor X
10/04Tucson, AZGroundworksw/Emperor X
 10/05San Diego, CASoda Barw/Knapsack
10/07Berkeley, CA924 Gilmanw/Emperor X
 10/08San Jose, CAOpen SJw/Emperor X
10/09Los Angeles, CAMoroccan Loungew/Emperor X
10/12Las Vegas, NVBest Friends Forever