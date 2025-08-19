Dry Socket and Violencia to release split EP, Dry Socket releases “Last Chance”

Portland, Oregon-based hardcore band Dry Socket and Tijuana, Mexico-based punk band Violencia have announced that they will be releasing a split EP. The record features four tracks by Dry Socket and three tracks by Violencia. It will be out on October 10 via To Live A Lie Records and Get Better Records. Dry Socket has released their first single from the record called “Last Chance”. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Dry Socket / Violencia Spilt Tracklist

MB - Dry Socket

Shame Convictions - Dry Socket

Legal Tilling - Dry Socket

Last Chance - Dry Socket

Mirada Al Interior De Una Mente Atormentada - Violencia

Sindrome del Impostor - Violencia

El Proceso de Aceptación