Dry Socket and Violencia to release split EP, Dry Socket releases “Last Chance”

by Em Moore
Portland, Oregon-based hardcore band Dry Socket and Tijuana, Mexico-based punk band Violencia have announced that they will be releasing a split EP. The record features four tracks by Dry Socket and three tracks by Violencia. It will be out on October 10 via To Live A Lie Records and Get Better Records. Dry Socket has released their first single from the record called “Last Chance”. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Dry Socket / Violencia Spilt Tracklist
MB - Dry Socket
Shame Convictions - Dry Socket
Legal Tilling - Dry Socket
Last Chance - Dry Socket
Mirada Al Interior De Una Mente Atormentada - Violencia
Sindrome del Impostor - Violencia
El Proceso de Aceptación