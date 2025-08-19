Toronto-based music and comedy festival Punx Can’t Laugh has added more bands and comedians to this year’s lineup. Debt Cemetery, Sixteen Scandals, Last Drag, Snakes, Ashlee Schatze, Fast Eddie, Laraigne, Jesse Landen, JC Sifton, Carter Deems, Andre Medrano, Nick Fierro, Finn Bogi, Ethan O’Reilly, Manny Petty, Jameson Cox, Brian Rabadeau, Dan Treadway, Jacob Morrison, Erich Laux, and Ryan Visser will be performing at the festival.

They join the previously announced lineup of Heart and Lung, Real Sickies, Scott Reynolds of ALL, Chuck Coles and Kenda Legaspi of The Creepshow, Mike Warne of Pkew Pkew Pkew, School Damage, Mike Mitchell, Johanna Medranda, Rush Kazi, Jason Allen, and Reid Pegram.

The festival will also have an art market with vendors Little Monkey Art, Stephen McGill Photography, Libby Photography, and Piotr’s Pickles. Punk Can’t Laugh Fest will take place October 16-19 across several venues in Toronto, Ontario: Bovine Sex Club, Ted’s Collision, and Rainhard Brewery.