Hagfish reform and reissue 'Rocks Your Lame Ass'

Hagfish are reforming for at least one show. they are celebrating the 30th anniversary of …Rocks Your Lame Ass. That show is October 18 in Dallas. the band is also issuing a vinyl version of the record via Poterhouse. The orignal version was produced by Bill Stevenson and Stephen Egerton of the mighty Descendents at the Blasting Room in CO. The new version has audio mastered by Porterhouse Records and Golden Mastering. Lacquers cut by John Golden himself, plated at R.T.I. You can see more info below.