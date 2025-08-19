Militarie Gun has announced US tour dates for this fall. Liquid Mike and Public Opinion will be joining them on all dates. The tour kicks off on October 25 in Palm Springs, California and wraps up on November 22 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Militarie Gun will be touring the US starting next month and will be releasing their new album God Save The Gun on October 17. The band released Life Under The Gun in 2023. Check out the dates below.