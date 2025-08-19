Militarie Gun / Liquid Mike / Public Opinion (US)

Militarie Gun
by Tours

Militarie Gun has announced US tour dates for this fall. Liquid Mike and Public Opinion will be joining them on all dates. The tour kicks off on October 25 in Palm Springs, California and wraps up on November 22 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Militarie Gun will be touring the US starting next month and will be releasing their new album God Save The Gun on October 17. The band released Life Under The Gun in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 25Hotel ZosoPalm Springs, CA
Oct 26Grey WitchHenderson, NV
Oct 29BottleneckLawrence, KS
Oct 30xBKDes Moines, IA
Oct 31Camp SpacemanLouisville, KY
Nov 01Dirty DungareesColumbus, OH
Nov 02Bottlerocket Social HallPittsburgh, PA
Nov 04No FunTroy, NY
Nov 06Palladium UpstairsWorcester, MA
Nov 07AMHAmityville, NY
Nov 08Maggie’s Bar and GrillLakewood, NJ
Nov 09OttobarBaltimore, MD
Nov 11The WarehouseRichmond, VA
Nov 12EulogyAsheville, NC
Nov 14New Brookland TavernColumbia, SC
Nov 15Fat CatHattiesburg, MS
Nov 16Gasa GasaNew Orleans, LA
Nov 18Secret GroupHouston, TX
Nov 19Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
Nov 21Resonant HeadOklahoma City, OK
Nov 22Launch PadAlbuquerque, NM