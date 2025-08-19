Militarie Gun has announced US tour dates for this fall. Liquid Mike and Public Opinion will be joining them on all dates. The tour kicks off on October 25 in Palm Springs, California and wraps up on November 22 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Militarie Gun will be touring the US starting next month and will be releasing their new album God Save The Gun on October 17. The band released Life Under The Gun in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 25
|Hotel Zoso
|Palm Springs, CA
|Oct 26
|Grey Witch
|Henderson, NV
|Oct 29
|Bottleneck
|Lawrence, KS
|Oct 30
|xBK
|Des Moines, IA
|Oct 31
|Camp Spaceman
|Louisville, KY
|Nov 01
|Dirty Dungarees
|Columbus, OH
|Nov 02
|Bottlerocket Social Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Nov 04
|No Fun
|Troy, NY
|Nov 06
|Palladium Upstairs
|Worcester, MA
|Nov 07
|AMH
|Amityville, NY
|Nov 08
|Maggie’s Bar and Grill
|Lakewood, NJ
|Nov 09
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Nov 11
|The Warehouse
|Richmond, VA
|Nov 12
|Eulogy
|Asheville, NC
|Nov 14
|New Brookland Tavern
|Columbia, SC
|Nov 15
|Fat Cat
|Hattiesburg, MS
|Nov 16
|Gasa Gasa
|New Orleans, LA
|Nov 18
|Secret Group
|Houston, TX
|Nov 19
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Nov 21
|Resonant Head
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Nov 22
|Launch Pad
|Albuquerque, NM