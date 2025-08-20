Good Luck to release new album, share “Into The Void” video

Bloomington, Indiana-based Good Luck have announced that they will be releasing their first album in over ten years. It is called Big Dreams, Mister and will be out on October 17 via Lauren Records and Specialist Subject. The band has also released a video for their new song “Into The Void” which was directed, shot, and edited by Paul B. Cummings and features animation by Matt Tobey. Check out the video and tracklist below.