Action/Adventure to release new album, share “URL” video

Action/Adventure have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Ever After and will be out on October 24 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “URL”. Action/Adventure will be touring the US starting in October and released their album Imposter Syndrome in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Ever After Tracklist

Dayterror

Disaster / Peace

Floortime

Something Isn’t Right Here (ft. Dan Lambton)

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

Big Al Dente

Spiral

Seconds / Centuries

Real Juicer hours

Background (ft. Ben Jorgensen)

Go Directly To Jail. Do Not Pass Go. Do Not Collect $200 (ft. Noahfinnce)

URL

Daydream

DateCityVenue
10/23Denver, COSkylark
10/25Salt Lake City, UTDLC Quarters
10/27Seattle, WAVera Project
10/28Portland, ORMississippi Studios
10/30San Francisco, CABottom of the Hill
10/31TBATBA
11/1Anaheim, CAChain Reaction
11/2San Diego, CAVoodoo Room
11/4Phoenix, AZRebel Lounge
11/6Austin, TXMohawk
11/7Houston, TXBronze Peacock
11/8Dallas, TXTX Tea Room
11/10Orlando, FLWill's Pub
11/11Jacksonville, FLHard Love
11/13Atlanta, GAMasquerade (Hell)
11/14Raleigh, NCKings
11/15Richmond, VARichmond Music Hall
11/16Amityville, NYAMH
11/17Philadelphia, PAWarehouse on Watts
11/19Columbus, OHAce of Cups
11/20Detroit, MILager House
11/21Urbana, ILGallery Art Bar