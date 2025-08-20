Action/Adventure to release new album, share “URL” video

by Em Moore
Action/Adventure have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Ever After and will be out on October 24 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “URL”. Action/Adventure will be touring the US starting in October and released their album Imposter Syndrome in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Ever After Tracklist
Dayterror
Disaster / Peace
Floortime
Something Isn’t Right Here (ft. Dan Lambton)
That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime
Big Al Dente
Spiral
Seconds / Centuries
Real Juicer hours
Background (ft. Ben Jorgensen)
Go Directly To Jail. Do Not Pass Go. Do Not Collect $200 (ft. Noahfinnce)
URL
Daydream
|Date
|City
|Venue
|10/23
|Denver, CO
|Skylark
|10/25
|Salt Lake City, UT
|DLC Quarters
|10/27
|Seattle, WA
|Vera Project
|10/28
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|10/30
|San Francisco, CA
|Bottom of the Hill
|10/31
|TBA
|TBA
|11/1
|Anaheim, CA
|Chain Reaction
|11/2
|San Diego, CA
|Voodoo Room
|11/4
|Phoenix, AZ
|Rebel Lounge
|11/6
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk
|11/7
|Houston, TX
|Bronze Peacock
|11/8
|Dallas, TX
|TX Tea Room
|11/10
|Orlando, FL
|Will's Pub
|11/11
|Jacksonville, FL
|Hard Love
|11/13
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade (Hell)
|11/14
|Raleigh, NC
|Kings
|11/15
|Richmond, VA
|Richmond Music Hall
|11/16
|Amityville, NY
|AMH
|11/17
|Philadelphia, PA
|Warehouse on Watts
|11/19
|Columbus, OH
|Ace of Cups
|11/20
|Detroit, MI
|Lager House
|11/21
|Urbana, IL
|Gallery Art Bar