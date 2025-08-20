Check out the new track by Odd Robot

Today, we are pleased to debut the new track by Odd Robot. With members of Longfellow and the Maxies, Odd Robot make big, broad, meldoic music… that is often pretty sad. The new tune is no exception. It's about the sad relaity that many of us face when friends and loved ones depart too soon.

Speaking to Punknews, the band's Andy Burris stated: "He was only 37. “Buddy” is about the loss of someone taken too soon—told from the perspective of the one who knew him best. Raw, intimate, and quietly devastating. A gut punch wrapped in melody.”

You can cehck out the new tune below.