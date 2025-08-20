Check out the new video by Maura Weaver!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by Maura Weaver!

Maura's upcoming album is a big leap. Expanding on the personal nature of her first solo LP, Maura's new record, Strange Devotion finds her delving into astral exploration- there are slick guitar lines that could be on a Cars record. There is metaphysical exploration about reality itself. There is space country honky tonk, as heard on the new tune "Museum Glass." It's kind of like if Gram Parsons didn't die, but instead, took off with E.T. Oh, you don't know Gram Parsons? Okay, you luddite, it's kind of like if Jeff Magnum was the space cowboy and not Steve Miller. Anyway, it is rad.

As per Weaver herself, ""'Museum Glass' was the first anchor in a sea of voice memos written after the debut album. I had been learning Elliott Smith tunes and the layered, wispy finger-picking intro definitely formed from that pool."

Strange Devotion is out 9/18/25 on LP/CD/digital via Feel It Records. You can see the new video below, right now.