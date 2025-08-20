Alix Fernz to release new album, shares video for “Couteau a la gorge”

Alix Fernz
by

Alix Fernz has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Symphonie publicitaire sous influence and will be out on October 17 via Mothland. He has also released a video for his new song “Couteau a la gorge” which was directed by Annabelle Fournier and Justine Lacoste. Alix Fernz released his debut album Bizou in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Symphonie publicitaire sous influence Tracklist

Ouverture

$candale

HaHa!

2h15

800 Boul Gouin O, MTL

L’asphalte

Drama

Couteau a la gorge

Seringue

CHOC