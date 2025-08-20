Alix Fernz to release new album, shares video for “Couteau a la gorge”

Alix Fernz has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Symphonie publicitaire sous influence and will be out on October 17 via Mothland. He has also released a video for his new song “Couteau a la gorge” which was directed by Annabelle Fournier and Justine Lacoste. Alix Fernz released his debut album Bizou in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.