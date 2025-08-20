Alix Fernz to release new album, shares video for “Couteau a la gorge”

by Em Moore
Alix Fernz has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Symphonie publicitaire sous influence and will be out on October 17 via Mothland. He has also released a video for his new song “Couteau a la gorge” which was directed by Annabelle Fournier and Justine Lacoste. Alix Fernz released his debut album Bizou in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Symphonie publicitaire sous influence Tracklist
Ouverture
$candale
HaHa!
2h15
800 Boul Gouin O, MTL
L’asphalte
Drama
Couteau a la gorge
Seringue
CHOC