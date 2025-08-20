Drew Thomson launches new project, SMUG LLC, to release debut EP

by Em Moore
Drew Thomson of Single Mothers and The Drew Thomson Foundation has announced a new solo project called SMUG LLC. The debut SMUG LLC EP, New Exciting Doom, will be out on October 3 via Anxious and Angry. He has also released his first single from the project called “Little Gusts”. SMUG LLC will be touring the US with Off With Their Heads starting in October. Check out the song and tracklist below.
New Exciting Doom Tracklist
Little Gusts
Shoulda Died
Somewhere Else
Pillowcase
Campaign Finance
Exciting Doom