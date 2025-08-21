Spiritual Cramp release “Young Offenders” video, announce 2026 tour (US and Canada)

Spiritual Cramp
by Tours

Spiritual Cramp have released a video for their new song “Young Offenders”. The video was directed and produced by Sean Stout. The song is off their upcoming album RUDE which will be out on October 24 via Blue Grape Music. The band has also announced North American tour dates for 2026. Spiritual Cramp released their self-titled album, Spiritual Cramp , in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
02/17/2026San Diego, CASoma Side Stage
02/18/2026Phoenix, AZRebel Lounge
02/20/2026Dallas, TXClub Dada
02/21/2026Austin, TX29th Street Ballroom
02/22/2026Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall
02/24/2026Atlanta, GAThe Earl
02/25/2026Nashville, TNThe Blue Room At Third Man
02/27/2026Washington, DCAtlantis
02/28/2026Brooklyn, NYMusic Hall of Williamsburg
03/01/2026Philadelphia, PAPhilaMOCA
03/03/2026Boston, MASinclair
03/05/2026Montreal, QCFoufounes Electriques
03/06/2026Toronto, ONLee’s Palace
03/07/2026Cleveland, OHGrog Shop
03/08/2026Chicago, ILLincoln Hall
03/10/2026Minneapolis, MNTurf Club
03/11/2026Kansas City, MORecordbar
03/13/2026Denver, COMarquis
03/14/2026Salt Lake City, UTKilby Court
03/16/2026Portland, ORPolaris Hall
03/17/2026Vancouver, BCWise Hall
03/18/2026Seattle, WANeumos
03/20/2026San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hall
03/21/2026Los Angeles, CATeragram Ballroom