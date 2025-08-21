Spiritual Cramp have released a video for their new song “Young Offenders”. The video was directed and produced by Sean Stout. The song is off their upcoming album RUDE which will be out on October 24 via Blue Grape Music. The band has also announced North American tour dates for 2026. Spiritual Cramp released their self-titled album, Spiritual Cramp , in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.