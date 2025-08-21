The Penske File to release new album, share “Lions” video

The Penske File have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Reprieve and will be out on October 3 via Stomp Records and Gunner Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Lions” which was directed by Victor Wiercioch. The Penske File released their EP Acid Rain in 2024 and released their album Half Glow in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.