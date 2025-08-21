The Penske File to release new album, share “Lions” video

The Penske File have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Reprieve and will be out on October 3 via Stomp Records and Gunner Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Lions” which was directed by Victor Wiercioch. The Penske File released their EP Acid Rain in 2024 and released their album Half Glow in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Reprieve Tracklist

Reprieve (Intro)

Dead Maps

Lucky Ones

Almost Young

Rocking Chair

Lions

With You

Black T Shirts, Bad Habits

Dent (In The City)

Curse This Haze

Robbed

Big Love