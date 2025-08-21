Today, we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Lincoln, Nebraska-based power trio Ivory Daze! The video is for their new song “IV League” and is off their upcoming EP Chlorine. The video was directed by Eric Schultz and the band. Speaking to Punknews about the track, guitarist and vocalist Isahen Harms said,



“‘IV League’ is a very important song to me, written about a deeply personal time in my life. We think it’s the perfect introduction to our new sound and direction for this EP—pairing well with a tequila sunrise and your choice of geekbar. It was created with the intent of blending heavy music elements like blast beats with pop sensibilities.”

“IV League” will be out everywhere on August 22. Chlorine will be out everywhere on October 17 via Quiet Panic. Watch the video below!