Listen to the new track by Buckets!

Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by Los Angeles-based indie punk band Buckets! The song is called “Naked” and is the follow-up to their recently released single “Slipping”, which was released in June. Speaking to Punknews about the track, the band said,



”Our new song ‘Naked’ was recorded in the same session as our last standalone single, ‘Slipping,’ at Electric Sun Studios and mixed at the Market Recording in LA. Both tracks feel like the beginning of a new era of Buckets - a bit more raw and explosive, and especially in the case of Naked, a little darker than our earlier discography. We’re finally entering our heavy era.

’Naked’ is a song about intimacy, vulnerability, and how the two tend to coincide. While the lyrics seem to come off awfully bleak, the song is more of an anthem about overcoming demons and screaming into the void about what it is you truly need while your defenses are down. Between the overdubs and mixes, it took a while to get this track to the place it needed to be, but we’re all very stoked on how it ended up. More Buckets coming soon!”