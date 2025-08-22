Dillinger Four to release rarities comp

Dillinger Four are going to release a rarities compilation via Anxious and Angry. It's called This Shit is Geniuser and it's out October 15. The release compiles 19 tracks: four songs each from three out-of-print 7inchers, two D4 tracks from a split 7-inch with The Strike, and a handful of songs previously only on long-out-of-print compilations. You can hear "Like Sprewells on a Wheelchair" below and see the tracklist.