Sekunderna break down every track on their new album, 'Hits'!

Today marks the release of the new album by Swedish punks Sekunderna ! The record is called Hits and features eleven tracks full of urgent punk-meets-power pop energy. The lyrics are sung in Swedish, and along with being full of heart, they also contain many references to Swedish literature and film. We caught up with the band to hear the stories behind each of the tracks. Listen to Hits and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

<a href="https://shop.fikarecordings.com/album/hits">Hits by Sekunderna</a>

Hits Track-By-Track Breakdown

Det här livet tar död på mig

First song of the album. A simple up-tempo song with a hook. Lyrics deal with monotone work and days that seem to blend in with each other.

Under gatuljusen

A sad song with a country vibe. How come we repeat the same mistakes in our lives/are we making the same mistakes to cope with our lives? The song is very inspired by Radioactivity and their tight 4/4 and classic one chord intro.

Vad har du gjort?

Second single of the album. This was one of the first songs written for the record and a band favourite. Big pop chorus. Lyrics are somewhat self-biographical and deal with growing up in a small town, mostly hating it. Having kids early. Listen to Nirvana.

Lämna mig här

Third single of the album. A song written after a disastrous car ride home from a show. Lars threw up all the way and begged the others to leave him at the roadside. Great epic song with sort of a quirky melody and acoustic guitars.

Hallå hallå

A song about unnecessary work and experiences from telemarketing. The comical relief of the album. Probably the track with the highest bpm on the album. We had a laugh writing it.

Försvinner

A nice little pop song that also contains a cool sample from one of our favourite books from recent years: Häng City by Mikael Yvesand. Our friend Jonathan helped us out a lot on this track.

Se dig inte om

First single of the album, an anthem and a banger. Title refers to author Eyvind Johnson’s book, which is the follow-up novel to Här har du ditt liv and the name of our first album. Lyrics deal with betrayal and self-deception. It’s a classic powerpop song with a big chorus but compressed to only the necessary components: Love and Disappointment. The song is too short, as life itself.

Kedjorna faller

A song about hanging out in Finland, in an Aki Kaurismäki or Edith Södergran sort of way, and combine it with too many painkillers. Really high vocals, and it wasn’t that easy to find the right melody on the chorus, but it’s turned out quite nice.

Minnen av

An intense breakup song. Probably the most uncompromising tune on the record. Lyrics, riffs and vocals by our own bass player Tååme.

Det är natt nu

Written by a dear friend of ours. A low-key song that deals with writing songs and constantly having new tunes in your head.

Ge upp!

The great finale. A banger. A rock’n’roll song about stopping caring. ”It’s better to be stupid than to be depressed reading Camus!” Written in 5 minutes.