Chameleons to release first album in 24 years

Post-punkers Chameleons will release their first album in 24 years. It's called Arctic Moon and it's out September 24 via Metropolis. The lead single is called "Saviours Are A Dangerous Thing" which you can hear below. In a release, bassist and singer Vox (Mark Burgess) has stated "There is an obvious maturity to the songwriting on this record, and anyone familiar with our past work will hear that this is a positive step forward. While we’re proud of the band’s legacy, we really wanted to forge something fresh while retaining that profound and imaginative quality we’re known for. We think that we have managed to do that and deliver a very strong record!”