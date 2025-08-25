Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland sue Sting over Police royalties

The Police are at war. Guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland have sued bassist/singer Sting in an English court. The details of the case are currently scant, but Summers and Copeland are suing for millions of pounds related to unpaid royalties. According to Summers and Copeland, they first tried to settle the matter before filing a suit but could not come to an agreement with Sting. Neither party has issued a statement since the case has been filed. Of course, Sting has not yet filed an answer to the complaint, since it is brand new. We'll keep you updated.