Patti Smith to release 50th Anniversary of 'Horses'

by John Gentile
Patti Smith will release a 50th Anniversary edition of the seminal Horses album. The new version is on LP, CD, and digital. The first disc is the original album remastered. the second disc has demoes and unreleased tunes, icluding "Snowball," which you can hear below. The release is out October 10.
Horses (50th Anniversary):
01 Gloria: In Excelsis Deo
02 Redondo Beach
03 Birdland
04 Free Money
05 Kimberly
06 Break It Up
07 Land: Horses / Land of a Thousand Dances / La Mer(de)
08 Elegie
01 Gloria: In Excelsis Deo (RCA Demo)
02 Redondo Beach (RCA Demo)
03 Birdland (Alternate Take)
04 Snowball
05 Kimberly (Alternate Take)
06 Break It Up (Alternate Take)
07 Distant Fingers
08 The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game
09 We Three