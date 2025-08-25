France's Lucie Sue combines punk and metal into a high-powered charge. Lucie draws from the Plasmatics, Joan Jett, Motorhead, and the great 80s metal pantheon. Her new album Battlestation is out this week, so Punknews' John Gentile spoke to Lucie about the record, Ozzy's passing, ripping it up on guitar, and the Barbie logo. You can check it out below.

You've said that "burn your candles" is a "kick in the ass to the fear of aging." Do you fear mortality? How often do you think about it? I want to live a long, healthy, and funny life, but I don't fear death. We clearly live in a society where aging has no place, where wrinkles must be hidden, and where people judge you by your looks rather than your talent. This is especially true for women in rock. Old male rock stars are considered "geniuses," "legends," or "gods," while for female rock stars, it's a different story. But things are changing! This song is also about the first rock star generation's legacy and what they'll leave for the next one.

To that end, Ozzy recently passed away. What message should we take from Ozzy's passing… and what message should we take from Ozzy's career? Mmmmm… let’s say : When you’re sad, or in a bad situation, just say to yourself "OZZY would smile." He would make a lot of fun of any situation. That’s the power of positivity alongside a kind of "don’t-give-a-fuckitivity."

In an interview with Ramzine, you mentioned that you've cut yourself off from certain things in life. What have you cut yourself off from, and why? In my life I used to feel super concerned about people’s judgement, I was asked to shut up and to fit in a case that didn’t suit me at all. But then I realized that it was not ok, not for me. So, I got rid of it. Now I just do what I want. What I feel. I trust myself only. I dare to be myself and wanna be surrounded by positive people only. People that lift you up. Now, I’m able to don’t give a fuck about people who try to break me.

You're a multi-instrumentalists that has played every instrument on some of your tracks. What's more important- technicality or raw power? Haha! I can't play any instrument with perfect technique, so I'll go with POWER! Honestly, the power you project on stage is way more important than being technically flawless. Of course, the best is to have both power and technique… but only very few super talented persons can do that !

Are you a generally happy person? I’m definitely a happy person. No doubt about that. I’m super sensitive, of course I can have sad moments, but positivity always wins.

"Burn your candles" finds you reciting some influences and flipping through a stack of 7-inchers. Which bands have been particularly influential on you? A lot ! You can find Faith no more, Alice in chains, Soundgarden, George Michael, Mr Bungle, Bee Gees, Kiss, Metallica, Tool, PJ Harvey, Siouxsie & the Banchees, Beck, Steel Panther… But also, a lot of classical music, due to my 16 years at conservatory.

What bands… or events… or people… have had a NEGATIVE influence on you- that is, who or what cause you NOT to follow or emulate them? Honestly, I think that nobody had a bad influence on me. I used to be a bit Candide when I was a kid, believing that everybody was nice, that politics were working for people, and that my music heroes are irreproachable. I had the chance to be protected and surrounded by love and I received a very positive & empowering education. But then, I grew up, went out of my love bubble, paying attention more in details, and realized that the world is not pink at all. But, by chance, I have a magic talent (or call it instinct) to detect the bad ones. Some of them can be really good at hiding their bad will… but 99% of the time, I feel it immediately, and know how to not let them approach, or even talk. So I could mention A LOT of examples not to follow, but I can’t say that they influenced me.

Ho but wait…yes, I have two fun and stupid stories:

When Kurt Cobain died, I was 15 maybe… I engraved « Kurt » on my forearm with a cutter. So I guess we can say that Kurt had a « non-guilty » bad influence on me. Hopefully I didn’t press too hard, because it hurt. And I was sad, but not enough to really suffer, so… my rebel and desperate act of love disappeared 5 days later… hahaha!.

And when I was 12, I shaved my eyebrow because I thought it was looking great on Vanilla Ice. But my shaving eyebrow technic sucked and it was absolutely not looking great at all on me. So, here, we can say that Vanilla Ice officially had a negative influence on me, and that nobody should follow this trend.

The video for "Burn your candles" features a red, curly cord phone. Why has the 80s curly cord phone remained such a powerful visual image while other types of phones (rotary, cell, wireless) are not as visually powerful? Haha! I love that question! I've had this phone for decades, and I'm a huge fan of its '80s design. I'm really into kitsch, you should see my home interior. It's all old furniture and vintage stuff like that. I think it's more authentic. Each item has a real story, even if it can be a bit old-fashioned sometimes. It reminds me of my childhood and always makes me laugh.

The video for "Battlestation" opens with your name written in the BARBIE font. What does the concept of Barbie represent to you in 2025? I think that last year’s Barbie movie said it all. Women’s image is changing for better, and I’m very happy about that.

What do you have in the works? Right now I’m working on the release of my new album, Battlestation, But I’m also working on the next steps. Touring in Europe, and maybe USA, Canada, Japan, & Australia maybe. Who knows. We are working super hard to make it happen. But we are a small & new band… and as a great band once said : it’s a long way to the top if you want a rock n roll, and fuck, it’s so true. So much work. But when you love rock, you don’t count, you just do your max, and never give up ! And I never forget that another great band once said : Don’t stop believing !