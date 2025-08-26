Kneecap cancel all USA tour dates

Kneecap have canceled all of their October USA tour dates. The reason given was due to the upcoming court date for member Mo Chara. Mo Chara was charged by an English court for in May for terroristic offenses, after allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a London gig last year. Mo Chara denies the offence and the band says its members do not support Hamas or Hezbollah. The band's Canadian gigs and European gigs are still on as scheduled. The band says they will re-schedule the USA dates. You can see their statement below.