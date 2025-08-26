Husker Du to release live recording from 1985

Husker Du, as curated by Numero Group, will release a new live album. The record was recorded in 1985 and the release is called 1985: The Mircale Year. The 4-LP record includes Beau Sorenson’s restoration of an entire January 30 1985 set, 20 extra live tracks from the year’s touring schedule, and a deluxe 36-page book detailing twelve months of Husker Du touring. That's out November 7.
January 30th, 1985 at First Ave (Sides A-D)
A1 New Day Rising
A2 It’s Not Funny Anymore
A3 Everything Falls Apart
A4 The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill
A5 I Apologize
A6 If I Told You
A7 Folklore
B1 Every Everything
B2 Makes No Sense At All
B3 Terms Of Psychic Warfare
B4 Powerline
B5 Books About UFOs
B6 Broken Home, Broken Heart
B7 Diane
C1 Hate Paper Doll
C2 Green Eyes
C3 Divide And Conquer
C4 Pink Turns To Blue
C5 Eight Miles High
D1 Out On A Limb
D2 Helter Skelter
D3 Ticket To Ride
D4 Love Is All Around
E1 Don't Want To Know If You're Lonely (11-3 SLC)
E2 I Don't Know For Sure (11-3 SLC)
E3 Hardly Getting Over It (11-3 SLC)
E4 Sorry Somehow (11-3 SLC)
E5 Eiffel Tower High (11-3 SLC)
F1 What's Going On (11-4 Boulder)
F2 Private Plane (11-4 Boulder)
F3 Celebrated Summer (11-4 Boulder)
F4 All Work And No Play (10-31 Long Beach)
G1 Keep Hanging On (5-17 Newport, KY)
G2 Find Me (5-17 Newport, KY)
G3 Flexible Flyer (5-12 Washington DC)
G4 Sunshine Superman (5-9 Hoboken)
G5 In A Free Land (5-9 Hoboken)
G6 Somewhere (5-15 Cleveland)
H1 Flip Your Wig (9-17 Frankfurt)
H2 Never Talking To You Again (9-19 Lausanne) H3 Chartered Trips (9-19 Lausanne) H4 The Wit And The Wisdom (9-17 Frankfurt)
H5 Misty Modern Days (10-26 Seattle)