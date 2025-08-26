Husker Du to release live recording from 1985

Husker Du , as curated by Numero Group, will release a new live album. The record was recorded in 1985 and the release is called 1985: The Mircale Year . The 4-LP record includes Beau Sorenson’s restoration of an entire January 30 1985 set, 20 extra live tracks from the year’s touring schedule, and a deluxe 36-page book detailing twelve months of Husker Du touring. That's out November 7.

January 30th, 1985 at First Ave (Sides A-D)

A1 New Day Rising

A2 It’s Not Funny Anymore

A3 Everything Falls Apart

A4 The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill

A5 I Apologize

A6 If I Told You

A7 Folklore

B1 Every Everything

B2 Makes No Sense At All

B3 Terms Of Psychic Warfare

B4 Powerline

B5 Books About UFOs

B6 Broken Home, Broken Heart

B7 Diane

C1 Hate Paper Doll

C2 Green Eyes

C3 Divide And Conquer

C4 Pink Turns To Blue

C5 Eight Miles High

D1 Out On A Limb

D2 Helter Skelter

D3 Ticket To Ride

D4 Love Is All Around

E1 Don't Want To Know If You're Lonely (11-3 SLC)

E2 I Don't Know For Sure (11-3 SLC)

E3 Hardly Getting Over It (11-3 SLC)

E4 Sorry Somehow (11-3 SLC)

E5 Eiffel Tower High (11-3 SLC)

F1 What's Going On (11-4 Boulder)

F2 Private Plane (11-4 Boulder)

F3 Celebrated Summer (11-4 Boulder)

F4 All Work And No Play (10-31 Long Beach)

G1 Keep Hanging On (5-17 Newport, KY)

G2 Find Me (5-17 Newport, KY)

G3 Flexible Flyer (5-12 Washington DC)

G4 Sunshine Superman (5-9 Hoboken)

G5 In A Free Land (5-9 Hoboken)

G6 Somewhere (5-15 Cleveland)

H1 Flip Your Wig (9-17 Frankfurt)

H2 Never Talking To You Again (9-19 Lausanne) H3 Chartered Trips (9-19 Lausanne) H4 The Wit And The Wisdom (9-17 Frankfurt)

H5 Misty Modern Days (10-26 Seattle)