Listen to the new track by Sadlands!

the new song by Brooklyn and Boston-based indie punk band Sadlands! It is called "Twin Flame" and is their first single since signing with Wiretap Records. Speaking about the track, vocalist and guitarist Sam Campanile said,



“This song is about the struggles of self-doubt, uncertainty, and a search for meaning. I felt inspired after watching a documentary about a cult that uses the promise of ‘finding your twin flame’ to draw followers in. The lyrics tell a fictional story about a person turning to spirituality as an attempt to find a sense of belonging. This person meets their alleged ‘soulmate’ yet has a moment of realization, and consequently pushes them away as an act of self-preservation. It’s intended to be a cautionary tale, explaining how easy it is to fall prey to others when there’s a strong desire for love and a sense of purpose.”

”Twin Flame” is the first taste of their debut full-length album Try To Have A Little Fun which will be out later this year. It was recorded in the summer of 2024 at The Bunk in Pennsylvania with Matt Schimelfenig and was mastered by Ian Farmer at The Metal Shop in Philadelphia. Listen to the track below!